Türkiye increased exports most to United States last year

ANKARA

The U.S. was the country in which Turkish exports increased the most in terms of value last year, according to data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Exports to the U.S. rose by $1.26 billion in 2024 compared to the previous year, exceeding $13 billion in 2024, showed TİM numbers.

The chemical and chemical products sector exported the most to the U.S. with $1.5 billion in 2024, followed by the automotive industry with $1.2 billion and ready-to-wear and apparel with $856 million.

Türkiye also exported $784 million worth of carpets and $774 million worth of electric and electronic goods to the U.S. last year.

Last year, fruit and vegetable exports to this country amounted to $429.4 million, while the steel sector generated $627.8 million in revenues from exports to the U.S.

The protectionist policies of the Donald Trump administration could weaken Türkiye's competitiveness, especially in sectors such as steel and aluminum, and higher tariffs risk increasing costs and making it difficult to access the U.S. market, Süleyman Ecevit Sanlı from the Turkish American Business Association (TABA/AmCham).

Sanlı said that therefore it is important to focus on innovative products and price advantages to fill tariff gaps.

The U.S. was followed by export increases to the U.K. at $1.25 billion, Romania at $998 million and Iraq at $959 million. Türkiye’s exports to Italy jumped by $879 million last year from 2023.

In 2024, total shipments to the U.K. and Italy amounted to $12.7 billion and some $12 billion, respectively. Exports to Iraq were $10.7 billion, while Romania’s imports from Türkiye totaled $7.5 billion.

Germany, however, was the largest export market for Türkiye at $18.1 billion.