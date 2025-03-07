Türkiye gains strategic edge in global defense, diplomacy: presidential advisor

ISTANBUL
Global and regional dynamics are shifting in Türkiye’s favor, particularly in defense cooperation, the chief foreign policy and security adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking live on local news broadcaster CNN Turk, Akif Çağatay Kılıç emphasized that many international companies and decision-makers that previously avoided collaboration with Türkiye’s defense industry are now actively seeking partnerships.

“Many institutions, decision-makers, and companies that once said, ‘Let’s work with others instead of Türkiye,’ are now asking, ‘How can we partner with Türkiye? How can we collaborate with Turkish industry?’” Kılıç said.

On recent developments in U.S.-EU relations, he noted that the new administration in Washington is exploring different approaches and acknowledged internal challenges within the EU, citing Brexit as an example of disunity.

He also weighed in on Türkiye’s EU membership process, stressing that the bloc cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.

“We are one of the fundamental pillars of European security. It is hardly possible to imagine European security without Türkiye. This is not a negotiation. This is reality,” he said, highlighting President Erdogan’s recent statements reinforcing this position.

Kılıç also pointed to a shift in the EU’s stance, noting that since 2019, the bloc has maintained a de facto freeze on negotiations but recently lifted some restrictions.

Following the formation of Türkiye’s new government in 2023, diplomatic traffic with the EU has intensified, and new trade and cooperation talks are on the horizon, he said.

Addressing the EU’s emphasis on democratic values, the security adviser criticized double standards applied in global politics.

“We are a state governed by the rule of law and a founding member of the Council of Europe. However, we oppose double standards,” he said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war and international responses to Israel’s attacks on Gaza as examples of inconsistent Western reactions.

On defense cooperation, he confirmed that Türkiye has been included in EU missile shield and defense system negotiations.

He highlighted that while some Western nations have hesitated to engage with Türkiye in defense projects in the past, the country's defense industry has become a key contributor, even indirectly supporting U.S.-made military products sent to Ukraine.

“Türkiye’s strategic value is now widely acknowledged, especially in the last year,” he said, adding that the Turkish defense industry has become more selective in its partnerships.

