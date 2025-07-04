Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented 'adequately' in Iraq

Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented 'adequately' in Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented adequately in Iraq

Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented "adequately" in Iraq's political and governmental institutions, a Foreign Ministry statement said on July 4.

"The appointment of a non-Turkmen director to the Altunköprü Municipality in Kirkuk — a region with a dense Turkmen population — has understandably caused discomfort and disappointment among the Turkmen community," ministry spokesperson Öncu Keçeli was quoted in the statement.

Türkiye's fundamental expectation is that "our Turkmen kin be adequately represented" within Iraq’s political and state structures, he added.

"This issue is particularly important in Kirkuk, especially regarding appointments and assignments in all public institutions, starting with the Provincial Council," Keçeli said.

“The peace and stability of Kirkuk, which is a small model of Iraq with its ethnic and religious diversity, is of key importance for the peace and stability of all of Iraq... In this context, developments in Kirkuk are being closely and carefully monitored by our country."

The appointment of a Kurdish woman as municipal mayor of the sub-district triggered days of demonstrations by Turkmens on the grounds that they were "excluded from the local government."

The Kirkuk local government later decided to form a commission to review the distribution of duties in the district's institutions and organizations.

Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'
