Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

ANTALYA

A worker sets up a display at the NEST Convention Center during the 77th International Astronautical Congress in the southern city of Antalya.

Türkiye and the European Space Agency (ESA) are holding talks to renew cooperation and develop joint orbital programs, a space expert told staterun Anadolu Agency.

Gülin Dede, partnerships director at nonprofit Space Renaissance International (SRI), said she had heard discussions were underway and expressed optimism that they would lead to positive results and revive previous cooperation agreements between Ankara and the agency.

Dede, Türkiye’s first female analog astronaut who previously worked at ESA’s technology development center in the Netherlands, said European space officials were showing growing interest in expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

She also welcomed Türkiye’s signing of the Artemis Accords, an international framework for cooperation in civil space exploration.

Dede said hosting the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Antalya had helped raise Türkiye’s profile within the global space community.

“That this event is being held in Türkiye sends a wonderful message to the global space community and ecosystem, evident from the academic contribution of the delegates and their satisfaction with the expo, the evaluation of Turkish firms’ exhibits, and presentations from other countries,” she said.

“I’m here myself as a committee member and our work is progressing successfully,” she added.