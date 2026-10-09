Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

ANTALYA
Türkiye, ESA explore cooperation: Expert

A worker sets up a display at the NEST Convention Center during the 77th International Astronautical Congress in the southern city of Antalya.

Türkiye and the European Space Agency (ESA) are holding talks to renew cooperation and develop joint orbital programs, a space expert told staterun Anadolu Agency.

Gülin Dede, partnerships director at nonprofit Space Renaissance International (SRI), said she had heard discussions were underway and expressed optimism that they would lead to positive results and revive previous cooperation agreements between Ankara and the agency.

Dede, Türkiye’s first female analog astronaut who previously worked at ESA’s technology development center in the Netherlands, said European space officials were showing growing interest in expanding cooperation with Türkiye.

She also welcomed Türkiye’s signing of the Artemis Accords, an international framework for cooperation in civil space exploration.

Dede said hosting the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Antalya had helped raise Türkiye’s profile within the global space community.

“That this event is being held in Türkiye sends a wonderful message to the global space community and ecosystem, evident from the academic contribution of the delegates and their satisfaction with the expo, the evaluation of Turkish firms’ exhibits, and presentations from other countries,” she said.

“I’m here myself as a committee member and our work is progressing successfully,” she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports
Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers

Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers
Antalya takes underwater ‘X-ray’ to assess marine damage

Antalya takes underwater ‘X-ray’ to assess marine damage
Filmekimi opens in Istanbul with films by world-renowned directors

Filmekimi opens in Istanbul with films by world-renowned directors
Türkiye opens 15 smoking cessation clinics for adolescents

Türkiye opens 15 smoking cessation clinics for adolescents
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿