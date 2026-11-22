Fund probe traces 21 bln liras through London firm

ANKARA

Authorities have traced 21 billion Turkish Liras (around $415 million) in overseas transfers through Gildencrest Capital, a London-registered firm under investigation in Türkiye’s ongoing investment funds probe, according to a newly completed financial crimes report.

According to a Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) report, the company was established in London in 2011 under the name Tera Europe. It found that 49 percent of the firm was owned by Emre Tezmen, chairman of Tera Holding, arrested under Türkiye’s funds probe, while 40 percent belonged to Oğuz Tezmen. The company was renamed Gildencrest Capital in 2024.

Despite being registered in London, the firm’s actual operations were managed from Istanbul by Tera employees, the report said. It also found that a former chauffeur and an office clerk at Tera had been appointed to head affiliated companies on paper.

Of the 21 billion liras that passed through Gildencrest Capital’s bank accounts, 11.9 billion came from Tera, while 6.3 billion was deposited by Mehmed Nureddin Çevik, chairman of mining company Ruzy, and 18 other individuals, according to the report.

The report also traced a trading network involving London, Switzerland and Istanbul. Trade orders were sent from London to Switzerland-based Century City before being forwarded to Borsa Istanbul, Türkiye’s main stock exchange.

Gains from the share transactions were estimated at approximately 7.8 billion liras.

In November, Gildencrest Capital opened a new account and transferred shares worth 504 million liras to a bank account in the Bahamas. A further transfer of shares worth 1.95 billion liras to the same account was blocked by MASAK, the report said.

The prosecutor’s office ordered that the funds be deposited into a voluntary restitution account established under the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). Legal proceedings have also been initiated with the relevant countries to recover assets transferred abroad.

Türkiye has been grappling with a major financial crisis since mid-September, when the collapse of an investment bubble prompted market regulators to suspend and liquidate 131 manipulated investment funds.

As of Nov. 21, a total of 136 people have been arrested as part of the broader investment fund investigation.