Türkiye emerges as top destination for British golfers

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has become a popular destination for British golfers, according to U.K.-based golf tourism agency Par5 Escapes.

Co-founder Abdullah Hazar told state-run Anadolu Agency that 5 million of Europe’s 10 million golfers reside in the U.K., making Türkiye a key market for British golf tourism.

In 2023, Russians, Germans, Brits, Kazakhs and Poles were the top foreign visitors to Belek, a renowned golf resort in Türkiye’s southern Antalya province.

In 2023, 162,426 visitors from the U.K. traveled to Belek, the highest for British tourists in the last four years.

“Türkiye, particularly the Belek region, is a key market for British golf tourism,” Hazar said, noting that Belek's world-class golf courses are capable of hosting international tournaments.

Antalya’s mild winters attract British golfers looking for favorable conditions during the colder months, according to Hazar.

He pointed out that British golf tourists are generally high spenders.

“The average expenditure by a British golf tourist for accommodation and golf course fees in Belek ranges between 1,500 and 3,000 pounds [$1,850 to $3,700] for a seven-day golf holiday at luxury hotels,” he explained.

The all-inclusive concept holds particular appeal for British tourists, as comparable packages in other parts of Europe are often limited and of lower quality.

“The direct flights from various U.K. cities to Antalya add to Türkiye's appeal,” he said.

"We organize joint tournaments with golf clubs in the U.K. to promote Türkiye, and participation of Turkish golf hotels in events like the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) is also crucial," he said.

