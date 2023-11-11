Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

ANKARA
Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

Türkiye, Egypt and Israel have joined forces to create a joint health coordination team aimed at facilitating the transfer of patients from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only route out of the region not controlled by Israel.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the collaborative effort on Nov. 10, highlighting that Turkish and Egyptian medical personnel would work in tandem to provide treatment for patients from Gaza.

The move comes in response to the recent Israeli airstrike on a Turkish-run hospital in Palestine, which primarily catered to cancer patients, especially children.

Koca specified that the initial phase of the operation would involve transferring these patients from the Rafah gate to Egypt's El Sheikh Zayed and El Arish hospitals.

The minister also disclosed plans for a visit to the affected children with his Egyptian counterpart, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar. In the subsequent stage, patients in stable condition are set to be transported to Türkiye via air ambulances.

The coordination team, spearheaded by Turkish and Egyptian health ministers, also includes Israeli Health Minister Uriel Buso.

In a related development, Koca revealed earlier in the day that the necessary permits for shipping 51 containers of medical supplies and 20 fully-equipped ambulances and generators had been obtained.

These supplies, totaling around 500 tons, departed from western İzmir city's Alsancak port and are expected to arrive at Egypt's El Arish port on Nov. 11.

The aid package comprises fully-equipped construction-type heavy climate field hospitals, inflatable field hospitals and medical drugs and consumables, the minister informed.

These facilities, designed to withstand all climatic conditions, will be deployed in Gaza or at points nearest to the Egyptian border, he said.

This initiative follows prior deliveries by Türkiye, which dispatched eight cargo planes carrying medicines, medical supplies, equipment and generators to the El Arish airport for onward delivery to Gaza.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

    Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms

  2. Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

    Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

  3. Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

    Xi, Biden to meet in US next week for first talks in a year

  4. Two strong explosions in central Kiev

    Two strong explosions in central Kiev

  5. Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients

    Türkiye, Egypt, Israel establish joint health coordination team for Gaza patients
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace

Erdoğan calls for global support for Gaza peace
Türkiye ready to accept Gazan children with cancer: Koca

Türkiye ready to accept Gazan children with cancer: Koca
Erdoğan slams West for ‘inaction on Gaza’

Erdoğan slams West for ‘inaction on Gaza’
Türkiye rejects EU’s ‘unjust, biased’ report on its bid

Türkiye rejects EU’s ‘unjust, biased’ report on its bid
Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit

Erdoğan heads to Uzbekistan for economic summit
Fidan holds meeting with Belarusian FM

Fidan holds meeting with Belarusian FM
WORLD Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.
ECONOMY Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

Efforts for energy conservation in public sector

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has produced a conservation guide that recommends heating government offices to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius in winter, installing solar panels on their roofs, and using bicycles for campus transportation at public institutions.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.