Türkiye does not face growth issues: Finance Minister Şimşek

Türkiye does not face growth issues: Finance Minister Şimşek

RIYADH
Türkiye does not face growth issues: Finance Minister Şimşek

Türkiye does not experience growth issues while combating inflation and inflationary pressures “will continue to fall” thanks to tight monetary policy, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Oct. 30, Şimşek said that the resilience of the Turkish economy withstands the fragmentation in global trade.

"We have free trade agreements with approximately 54 countries around the world, and we export around 60 percent of our exports to these countries,” he said.

“While fragmentation is still a risk, Türkiye is more resilient to this risk, and now, the worst [of inflation] is behind us,” the minister added.

Inflation is declining and will continue to fall thanks to tight fiscal and monetary policies, according to Şimşek.

He noted that Türkiye has overcome its macroeconomic challenges and “the Central Bank’s reserves rose $100 billion in a year and a half.”

On the broad reform agenda of Türkiye, he said that green and digital transformation stand out, and with the country’s large economy and diverse production, the programs implemented are on track to reach their goals.

Şimşek mentioned that Türkiye’s ratio of public debt to GDP is at 26 percent, a low level compared to other countries, which offers an advantage for the country’s continued growth.

Türkiye’s growth rate has been above 5 percent on average in the last two decades, he said.

In a post on X, Şimşek said he held “productive bilateral meetings with my counterparts” on the margins of FII.

“The interest in our country continues to increase with the trust in our program. Our strong potential and policies will make our country an important regional center for international investments,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
LATEST NEWS

  1. Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

    Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

  2. Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

    Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

  3. Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

    Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

  4. Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

    Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

  5. BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election

    BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
Recommended
Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months
Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September
BoJ cautions against high uncertainties after election

BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
China factory output expands for first time in six months

China factory output expands for first time in six months
German airline workers warn of decline in the industry

German airline workers warn of decline in the industry
Big Tech pouring money into AI but some investors worried

Big Tech pouring money into AI but some investors worried
Germany dodges recession, posts surprise growth on spending boost

Germany dodges recession, posts surprise growth on spending boost
WORLD Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout

Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck on Wednesday as the White House campaign was forced off course by muddled remarks from U.S. President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Türkiye’s tourism revenue increased by 6.6 percent to $46.9 billion in the first 9 months of 2024 from a year ago, while foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.8 percent to 41.9 million in the same period, separate official data showed on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿