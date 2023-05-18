Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

Ankara has criticized the anchoring of USS Arleigh Burke, a United States Navy class of destroyer, at a Greek Cypriot port and said the steps taken in the region by the U.S. have damaged that county’s long-standing neutral position on the Cyprus dispute.

Türkiye strongly supports the statement made by the Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the anchoring of the U.S. destroyer USS Arleigh Burke at a Greek Cypriot port, said the Foreign Ministry on May 17.

“As we have repeatedly emphasized together with the TRNC, the steps taken in the region by the U.S., which disrupt the balance at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot side, damage that county’s long-standing neutral position as regards the island and pose an obstacle to a just, sustainable and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue. We invite the U.S. to reconsider these policies,” the ministry said.

Ankara emphasizes once again that Türkiye, as a guarantor state in Cyprus, will continue to resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances and conditions, the statement added.

