Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned a raid by Israeli extremist groups on Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli security forces, describing the acts carried out at the site as provocative and unacceptable.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said Israeli extremist groups entered Al-Aqsa Mosque and carried out provocative actions, including unfurling an Israeli flag and singing the Israeli national anthem.

“We strongly condemn the raid carried out by Israeli extremist groups under the protection of Israeli security forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and their provocative acts, including the opening of the Israeli flag and the singing of the national anthem,” the ministry said.

The ministry said actions aimed at eroding the historic and legal status of Jerusalem, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, were a clear violation of international law.

It warned that such steps risk further deepening instability in the region.

Ankara also renewed its call on the international community to increase pressure on Israel over what it described as provocations and violations targeting Muslim and Christian holy sites.

“The international community must increase pressure on Israel in the face of these dangerous provocations and violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites,” the ministry said.