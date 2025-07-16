Türkiye condemns Israeli attacks on Damascus

ANKARA

Türkiye has once again condemned Israel’s continued military attacks that targeted Syrian territories and official buildings in Damascus, urging all relevant parties to exert efforts to contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the country.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on July 16, after Israeli jetfighters hit the headquarters of the Syrian Chief of General Staff in Damascus, to condemn the operation. The ministry issued another statement late on July 15 in reaction to the Israeli attacks in southern Syria where clashes between Druze forces and government troops endured.

“Israel’s attacks in central Damascus after its military intervention in the southern Syria are attempts to sabotage efforts for securing peace, stability and security in Syria,” read the former.

Recalling that there is a historic opportunity for the Syrian people to live in peace and integrate with the rest of the world, the statement called on all relevant parties to contribute to this process.

Israel intensified its military intervention into Syria on July 15 with claims that its main objective is to protect the Druze population.

In the statement issued on July 15, Ankara condemned this intervention and emphasized that they should cease immediately.

“Ensuring stability and security in Syria serves the interests of the Syrian people first and foremost, as well as those of all neighboring countries and the wider region," the ministry said.

"Accordingly, the steps taken by the Syrian government to establish security across the country and strengthen its presence should be supported."