Türkiye blames Greek Cyprus for lack of progress on island

ANKARA

Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus have blamed the Greek Cypriot administration for lack of progress in deepening cooperation between the northern and southern sides of the island in line with the suggestions of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who convened relevant parties in an enlarged meeting in New York on July 16 and 17.

In a 5+1 format, Guterres brought Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodulides together along with the representatives from three guarantor countries — Türkiye, Greece and Britain.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetrites attended the meeting along with British State Minister Stephen Doughty.

In a statement following the meeting, Guterres described the meetings as constructive during which the participants demonstrated their will to continue these talks in the coming months. He said he will host Tatar and Christodulides in a three-way meeting in September on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly and convene the third 5+1 format meeting before the end of this year.

“Today’s discussions were constructive. Both leaders reviewed the progress on the six initiatives they agreed to in March to build trust,” Guterres said after the meeting.

Out of these six initiatives, four have been achieved: The creation of a technical committee on youth, initiatives on the environment and climate change, restoration of cemeteries and an agreement on demining that will be closed once the final technical details are established, according to the U.N. chief.

In addition, the leaders reached a common understanding on new initiatives, including a consultative body for civil society engagement, exchanging cultural artifacts, improving air quality monitoring and addressing microplastic pollution.

“It is critical to implement these initiatives — all of them — as soon as possible for the benefit of all Cypriots,” Mr. Guterres said.

“There’s a long road ahead. And it is important to think about what the future can mean — for all Cypriots."

Greek Cyprus hinders the opening of crossings

For his part Ersin Tatar, has reiterated that they will not resume formal talks for resolving the Cyprus problem until sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cyprus is recognized.

Stressing that there are two separate people and democracies on the island and these new realities should be acknowledged, Tatar blamed Greek Cyprus for failing to open new crossings between the two sides.

He also said demining of the island cannot be realized because Greek Cyprus rejects to clear some parts of the island from the mines.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli, in a written statement, informed that the participants reviewed the developments concerning six cooperation areas since March meeting.

Keçeli said despite the U.N.’s and Turkish Cyprus’ constructive efforts, no progress has been recorded in opening new crossings and producing solar energy in the buffer zone due to Greek Cyprus’ rejections.

“Talks between the two sides for progress in these two fields will continue in the coming period with the support of U.N. Secretary-General’s personal envoy, Maria Holguin,” the spokesman said, citing Greek Cyprus’ uncompromising stance.

“This mentality of Greek Cypriots clearly shows why no other solution other than two state solution vision of Mr. Tatar is possible."