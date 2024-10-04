Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş

ANKARA

Türkiye and North Macedonia share aligned views on various regional and global issues, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş stated on Thursday, during a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, following both one-on-one and delegation-level meetings in Ankara.

Kurtulmuş noted the importance of Afrim Gashi selecting Türkiye as his first foreign visit after taking office, demonstrating the value Gashi places on relationships with Türkiye.

In welcoming Gashi and his delegation to the Turkish parliament, Kurtulmuş expressed his pleasure and optimism for the continued improvement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the historical and cultural ties that unite Türkiye and North Macedonia, noting that the shared heritage between citizens of North Macedonian descent in Türkiye and those of Turkish descent in North Macedonia provides a robust foundation for enhanced cooperation between the nations.