Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş

Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş

ANKARA
Türkiye, N Macedonia aligned on regional issues, says Kurtulmuş

Türkiye and North Macedonia share aligned views on various regional and global issues, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş stated on Thursday, during a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, following both one-on-one and delegation-level meetings in Ankara.

Kurtulmuş noted the importance of Afrim Gashi selecting Türkiye as his first foreign visit after taking office, demonstrating the value Gashi places on relationships with Türkiye. 

In welcoming Gashi and his delegation to the Turkish parliament, Kurtulmuş expressed his pleasure and optimism for the continued improvement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the historical and cultural ties that unite Türkiye and North Macedonia, noting that the shared heritage between citizens of North Macedonian descent in Türkiye and those of Turkish descent in North Macedonia provides a robust foundation for enhanced cooperation between the nations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

  2. Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

    Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

  3. Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

    Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

  4. Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

    Israeli strikes rock Beirut, Iran says its allies 'will not back down'

  5. Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election

    Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful US election
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrike on Tulkarem, calls for global action
Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods
Türkiye says closely monitoring Turkish childs recovery after Zurich knife attack

Türkiye says 'closely monitoring' Turkish child's recovery after Zurich knife attack
Turkish Cyprus rules out federation talks at upcoming informal UN meeting

Turkish Cyprus rules out federation talks at upcoming informal UN meeting
Erdoğan receives Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus PM in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus PM in Ankara
Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on migration, voluntary return

Türkiye, Iraq sign agreement on migration, voluntary return
WORLD Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

Haiti reeling after 70 killed in gang attack

The Haitian government has deployed specialist anti-gang police units, it said Friday, after an apparent massacre northwest of Port-au-Prince that the United Nations said left at least 70 dead.

ECONOMY Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes turn to Central Bank after September inflation release

Eyes are now on the Central Bank after inflation in September came in above expectations, while Governor Fatih Karahan has reiterated that the bank will maintain its tight stance.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿