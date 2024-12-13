Türkiye aims for 1 million EV production capacity: Minister

ANKARA

Türkiye’s goal is to rapidly reach an annual production capacity of at least 1 million electric vehicles, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

Speaking at parliament during the discussions on his ministry’s budget, Kacır added that the government will continue to “strongly support” the domestic EV maker Togg and take steps to ensure the company’s competitiveness on an international scale.

“Our commitment to electric cars and new technologies paved the way for many global brands such as Ford, Toyota and Renault to move their new generation vehicle production to Türkiye,” the minister noted.

Kacır underlined that their goal is to make Türkiye a major player in the transformation of the automotive sector into the new mobility ecosystem.

Thanks to such efforts, foreign companies which did not invest in the country are now turning to Türkiye, said Kacır, recalling that Chinese carmakers announced a $1 billion investment to build a production plant and a R&D center in the province of Manisa.

“We continue our negotiations with global companies to bring new investments of a similar nature to the automotive industry,” the minister added.

The government is working to build a sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly production infrastructure, Kacır also said.

“We have prepared our low-carbon roadmaps for the aluminum, steel, fertilizer and cement sectors. We foresee an investment of $71 billion until 2053 for decarbonization projects in these four sectors,” he added.