Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban

ANKARA

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on July 19 condemned a ruling by the top EU court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions.

“I strongly condemn such an ambivalent decision that destroys the freedom of religion and conscience,” Fuat Oktay told reporters in the capital Ankara after offering Eid prayers.

Oktay stressed that the decision itself is “violence and discrimination” and an example of injustice.

The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled on two cases brought by Muslim women in Germany who were suspended from their jobs for wearing headscarves.

It ruled that companies in member states can ban employees from wearing headscarves if they “need to present a neutral image to customers.”