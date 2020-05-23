Turkish, US presidents stress cooperation against virus

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

In a phone call on May 23, the presidents of Turkey and the U.S. stressed bilateral cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump also discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, especially in Syria and Libya, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The statement said that Erdoğan and Trump agreed to continue political and military cooperation to promote peace and stability in the region.