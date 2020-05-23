Erdoğan speaks with Qatari, Iraqi leaders over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish president held separate phone calls with Iraqi and Qatari leaders to discuss cooperation in combating the novel

coronavirus outbreak, the Communications Directorate said on May 22.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also discussed bilateral ties and regional developments with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also congratulated each other on the occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The statement did not provide any further details of the phone calls.