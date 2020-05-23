Erdoğan speaks with Qatari, Iraqi leaders over phone

  • May 23 2020 10:01:47

Erdoğan speaks with Qatari, Iraqi leaders over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan speaks with Qatari, Iraqi leaders over phone

Turkish president held separate phone calls with Iraqi and Qatari leaders to discuss cooperation in combating the novel
coronavirus outbreak, the Communications Directorate said on May 22. 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also discussed bilateral ties and regional developments with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also congratulated each other on the occasion of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The statement did not provide any further details of the phone calls.

Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave
Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

    Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

  2. Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

    Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

  3. Airports' virus steps certified before flights

    Airports' virus steps certified before flights

  4. Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

    Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

  5. Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

    Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media
Recommended
Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey closer: Deputy FM

Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey closer: Deputy FM
Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments
Russian, Turkish experts discuss development of COVID-19 vaccine

Russian, Turkish experts discuss development of COVID-19 vaccine

Turkeys virus guidelines sensible, working: US envoy

Turkey's virus guidelines sensible, working: US envoy

Turkey warns it will target Libya’s Haftar as commander receives air support from Russia

Turkey warns it will target Libya’s Haftar as commander receives air support from Russia
Turkish, Palestinian presidents talk over phone

Turkish, Palestinian presidents talk over phone

WORLD 97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

All but two of the 99 people on board a Pakistan passenger plane were killed when it crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi, officials said on May 23, as rescue workers toiled through the charred and twisted wreckage strewn across the street.
ECONOMY Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey has launched a financial support package to cushion exporters from the impact of coronavirus, Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, announced on May 22. 
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.