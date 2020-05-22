Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

  • May 22 2020 18:34:00

Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

Turkey’s president on May 22 warned the public to stay careful, as any neglect of safety measures during the normalization process could trigger a new wave of coronavirus.

“We will continue to be vigilant. The slightest neglect could lead to resuscitation of the epidemic,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party(AKP) via video link.

Erdoğan said that Turkey has largely gotten the coronavirus epidemic under control.

Last week, Turkey opened barber shops, beauty salons, and shopping malls as COVID-19 deaths and infections show a steady decline and recoveries rise.

“Turkey won general acclaim as one of the best countries in the world on health during this process,” Erdoğan said.

Praising the performance of the nation’s healthcare system, Erdoğan said: “With the sufficiency of our hospitals, healthcare personnel, medicines, and equipment, we did not allow the smallest deficiency or malfunction.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Airports' virus steps certified before flights

    Airports' virus steps certified before flights

  2. Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

    Probe opened after mosques blare ‘Bella Ciao’ from minarets in Turkey’s west

  3. Czech resolution on 1919 events ‘null and void,’ says Foreign Ministry

    Czech resolution on 1919 events ‘null and void,’ says Foreign Ministry

  4. First COVID-19 case in Turkey originated in US: Study

    First COVID-19 case in Turkey originated in US: Study

  5. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension
Recommended
Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistani plane crash

Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistani plane crash
Eid al-Fitr must go digital this year, say experts

Eid al-Fitr must go digital this year, say experts
Turkey, US discuss Haftar attacks in Libya

Turkey, US discuss Haftar attacks in Libya
Turkey steps up to act against Israeli plans on West Bank

Turkey steps up to act against Israeli plans on West Bank
Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US
Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media
WORLD Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Virus fallout dampens spirits as Muslims mark major holiday

Muslims worldwide will celebrate one of their biggest holidays under the long shadow of the coronavirus, with millions confined to their homes and others gripped by economic concerns during what is usually a festive time of shopping and celebration.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in May

Sectoral confidence up in May

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors posted a rise in May, the country's statistical authority reported on May 22.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.