Istanbul office occupancy hits 12-year high

Istanbul office occupancy hits 12-year high

ISTANBUL
Istanbul office occupancy hits 12-year high

Istanbul’s office market achieved a remarkable milestone in June as occupancy rates soared nearly 90 percent, reaching their highest level in 12 years.

The total office supply in the city now stands at 7.12 million square meters.

According to a real estate market report prepared by a global commercial real estate services firm, commercial real estate developments in the first half of 2024 favored property owners, driven by a robust increase in rents.

Office rents surged by 77 percent in the office market and doubled in the industrial sector compared to the same period in 2023.

The highest office rents were reported in Levent, where prices reached $42 per square per month. This was followed by the Anatolian side of Istanbul at $35 per square meter, Esentepe-Gayrettepe at $32 and Maslak at $30. In contrast, office rents in İzmir and Ankara were significantly lower, averaging $18 per square meter.

According to the report, rental levels on main streets and primary shopping centers in the retail sector were the same as last year.

The demand for flexible office spaces, particularly from small enterprises, has increased alongside the growing interest from international brands eyeing Türkiye for expansion.

Retail trends such as concept retailing, luxury retail and pop-up stores have also gained traction, contributing to the market’s growth.

The report also highlighted a 138 percent year-on-year increase in warehouse space leasing activities in the first half of 2024, totaling 179,700 square meters.

Significant leasing tractions were recorded in the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, although the supply of qualified warehouse spaces remained limited. Consequently, demand for warehouses with large closed areas has risen sharply.

peak,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

    Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

  2. Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

    Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

  3. Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

    Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

  4. Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

    Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

  5. Female students top military university graduates

    Female students top military university graduates
Recommended
Taşköprü continues to use Atatürks century-old urban plan

Taşköprü continues to use Atatürk's century-old urban plan
Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city

Historic polygonal structure offers AR tours in ancient city
Fires ravage endemic plants in İzmir

Fires ravage endemic plants in İzmir
Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns

Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns
Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level

Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level
Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya

Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya
WORLD Russia thwarts massive Ukrainian drone attack

Russia thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack

Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack by downing 158 drones across 15 regions, including two over the capital Moscow.

ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿