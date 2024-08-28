Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.

The 24-year-old has joined on a four-year contract for a fee of 25 million pounds ($33 million).

Fenerbahçe said in a filing to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that it will receive 30 million euros ($33.4 million) from Brighton for Kadıoğlu, and the deal also includes bonuses up to 5 million euros ($5.6 million) based on the player’s performances.

In addition, the Istanbul club will receive 10 percent of the transfer fee if Brighton sells the player to another club.

The deal makes Ferdi Kadıoğlu the most expensive Turkish player.

In a post on the social media, the player asked the Turkish fans fans to “always remember me as Ferdi from Fenerbahçe.”

“I would like to thank our president, executives, managers, coaches, teammates, staff and the great Fenerbahce fans who made me feel at home from the first day and contributed to my success,” he said.

Kadıoğlu has been capped 20 times for his country and played a major role in Türkiye's run to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

"I'm very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character. He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing," said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

"He is predominantly a full-back and can play on the right or left side; he can also play in the center of midfield."

Brighton has now made eight signings this transfer window for just short of 200 million pounds.

On the field the Seagulls have also started strongly, winning Hurzeler's first two Premier League games in charge against Everton and Manchester United.

