Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”

Galatasaray swiftly condemned the statement as racist, however, legal experts argue that while Mourinho’s remark was inappropriate, it does not constitute racism under Turkish or international law.

Emin Özkurt, a Euroleague arbitrator, stated that Mourinho’s words, though offensive, should be legally classified as an insult rather than discrimination.

“This analogy is unacceptable and should be punished, but the penalty must be fair and proportional. The key legal question is whether it falls under Article 41 [insult] or Article 42 [discrimination] of disciplinary regulations. Since the remark was directed at the entire opposition bench rather than an individual, it constitutes an insult.”

He also noted that Galatasaray, as a club, does not have legal standing to file a complaint, as only individuals affected can take legal action. Alpay Köse, head of the Sports Law Institute echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has sole jurisdiction over the matter.

“If the TFF determines Mourinho’s statement violates disciplinary rules, he will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee. While offensive, his words do not meet the criteria for racism, as they did not target a specific racial group.” He added that Istanbul prosecutors could investigate if a criminal complaint is filed.

Sports lawyer Hüseyin Karaahmetoğlu compared Mourinho’s comments to common sports metaphors, such as “running like a cheetah.”

“It’s an unethical but not racist remark. There is no precedent for racism being applied in such a context in Türkiye,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Devrim Güngör of Ankara University’s Law Faculty described the comment as an emotional reaction rather than a legally punishable offense.

Mourinho, a prominent figure in UEFA’s anti-discrimination campaigns, has previously appeared in UEFA-endorsed documentaries promoting inclusivity in football.

Fenerbahçe’s take

In a counterstatement, Fenerbahçe said that the remarks made by Mourinho “regarding the exaggerated response of the opposing team's technical staff to the referee's decisions during the match, should not be linked to racism."

The Super Lig side stated in a post on X that it was evident Mourinho “was solely intended to describe the excessive reaction of the opposing team’s technical staff to the referee’s decisions during the match. These remarks cannot, under any circumstances, be associated with racism."

The Yellow Canaries added that any attempt to portray this statement as a racist remark is “entirely malicious.”

Fenerbahçe stated that they would inform the public of their intention to exercise their legal rights against this baseless accusation, "which aims to take competition off the pitch, shift the agenda, and manipulate public perception."

Mourinho took over coaching duties at Fenerbahce last June.

With 58 points, Fenerbahçe are currently in second place, six points behind leaders, Galatasaray.