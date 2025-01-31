Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

HOUSTON
Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.

Drafted as the 16th pick in 2021 from Türkiye, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, emerging as one of the Rockets’ standout players.

The Rockets currently hold second place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 14 losses, thanks in large part to Şengün’s contributions.

His selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.

Şengün was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. The Eastern Conference reserves feature Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam, among others.

- NBA All-Star 2025

The NBA All-Star Game, set for Feb. 16, will bring together 24 of the league’s top talents, including 10 starters announced last week and 14 reserves selected by NBA head coaches.

Each conference’s reserves include two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

For the Western Conference, Şengün joins fellow first-time All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Williams, alongside seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were named starters.

In the Eastern Conference, rising stars such as Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley make their debuts alongside established names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the regime in his first televised speech after being appointed as the interim president.
