Public sector to hire part-time workers to fight unemployment

Public sector to hire part-time workers to fight unemployment

ISTANBUL
Public sector to hire part-time workers to fight unemployment

Authorities are preparing to launch a program under which jobless people are hired to work three days a week in public institutions in a bid to address the unemployment problem.

In the first month of the program, those people will receive training at public institutions in different fields.

Upon the completion of their training, they will work three days — a total of 22.5 hours — a week, in public institutions on the subjects they have been trained on. They will also paid 566 Turkish Liras ($17) per month.

The purpose is to provide the unemployed with the knowledge and skills that will enable them to find a job, according to the Workforce Adaptation Program published in the Official Gazette.

The prospective employees will receive training on subjects, such as childcare, elderly care, agricultural production, afforestation, recycling and waste disposal, protection and development of parks and green spaces and restoration of biodiversity natural habitats.

In the last two weeks of the program, job search training will be provided. The duration of the workforce adaptation program will be a maximum of 10 months.

Students will also be able to be involved in the program, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said.

The program will make it easier for job seekers, to find work in the private sector, he added.

The unemployment rate climbed from 8.5 percent in May to 9.2 percent in July to 3.3 million, according to the latest official data.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15-24, increased by 1.7 percentage points to 17.6 percent in June.

public sector, hiring, Jobs,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

    Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

  2. Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

    Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

  3. Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

    Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

  4. Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

    Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

  5. Female students top military university graduates

    Female students top military university graduates
Recommended
African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment
COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions

COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions
Iran needs over $100 billion in foreign investment: President

Iran needs over $100 billion in foreign investment: President
Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world

Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world
August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey

August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey
Consumers turning to renting items instead of buying

Consumers turning to renting items instead of buying
Moving house in Istanbul costs thousands of liras

Moving house in Istanbul costs thousands of liras
WORLD Russia thwarts massive Ukrainian drone attack

Russia thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack

Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack by downing 158 drones across 15 regions, including two over the capital Moscow.

ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿