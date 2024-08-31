Public sector to hire part-time workers to fight unemployment

ISTANBUL

Authorities are preparing to launch a program under which jobless people are hired to work three days a week in public institutions in a bid to address the unemployment problem.

In the first month of the program, those people will receive training at public institutions in different fields.

Upon the completion of their training, they will work three days — a total of 22.5 hours — a week, in public institutions on the subjects they have been trained on. They will also paid 566 Turkish Liras ($17) per month.

The purpose is to provide the unemployed with the knowledge and skills that will enable them to find a job, according to the Workforce Adaptation Program published in the Official Gazette.

The prospective employees will receive training on subjects, such as childcare, elderly care, agricultural production, afforestation, recycling and waste disposal, protection and development of parks and green spaces and restoration of biodiversity natural habitats.

In the last two weeks of the program, job search training will be provided. The duration of the workforce adaptation program will be a maximum of 10 months.

Students will also be able to be involved in the program, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said.

The program will make it easier for job seekers, to find work in the private sector, he added.

The unemployment rate climbed from 8.5 percent in May to 9.2 percent in July to 3.3 million, according to the latest official data.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15-24, increased by 1.7 percentage points to 17.6 percent in June.