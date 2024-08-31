Nationwide celebrations, ceremonies mark Victory Day

ISTANBUL

The nation on Aug. 30 commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the monumental victory that marked the end of the military phase of its liberation war, with vibrant displays and ceremonies in the country’s 81 provinces.

From the early hours of the morning, thousands thronged to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to lay carnations, while the resting place of the leader also witnessed a state ceremony.

"Today, my family and I plan to immerse ourselves in the festivities, but we wanted to pay our respects to Atatürk first. Later, I’ll be taking my daughter to the public event in the square," one visitor told the media on Aug. 30.

Anıtkabir, which attracted over 220,000 visitors during the May 19 celebrations, is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands more during Türkiye’s Victory Day, which commemorates the defeat of the occupying Greek army at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupınar in 1922.

The Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, executed a breathtaking performance over Anıtkabir. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry opened over 20 warships to the public at various ports across the country, with the vessels in Dolmabahçe and Çanakkale drawing the most visitors.

In Istanbul, another aviation team, Solotürk, enthralled the residents of the metropolis with a spectacular F-16 air show. The team, performing over the Yenikapı district, remained airborne for 27 minutes, breaking their previous record.

The city's renowned Vatan Avenue hosted a grand parade and student performances. Local media captured footage of citizens adorning their houses and workplaces with the Turkish flag, while also filming small children perched on their fathers' shoulders, waving flags as they watched the celebrations.

Taksim Square was the site of an official ceremony attended by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, where a wreath was laid at the Republic Monument.

In the Dumlupınar district of Kütahya, a battleground during the wars, 100 young people unfurled a 50-meter Turkish flag at the martyrs' cemetery, standing in solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers.

On the morning of Aug. 30, hot air balloons ascended over the fairy chimneys of Cappadocia, adorned with flags, repeating a longstanding national holiday tradition.

As part of another holiday custom, divers photographed the moment they unfurled the Turkish flag underwater in the Aegean and Marmara seas, while mountaineers scaled the country’s highest peaks, continuing a rich tradition of national pride.