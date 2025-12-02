Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students

ISTANBUL

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has emphasized the increasing importance of vocational education in Türkiye, which now enrolls nearly 40 percent of secondary-school students within the compulsory education system.

At the Century of Türkiye Vocational and Technical Education Summit in Istanbul, the minister said that in the 2024-2025 academic year, 3,954 vocational and technical schools educate 1.54 million students, while 408 vocational training centers serve an additionaş 420,000.

“Altogether, nearly 40 percent of students in secondary schools are enrolled in vocational and technical programs,” Tekin said.

Tekin explained the “Vocational 5.0” model, which combines automation, AI-driven processes and human-centered skills to prepare students for modern workplaces.

He also noted early career guidance programs in 19 of Türkiye’s 81 provinces, which introduce students to practical skills from middle school, and collaborations with industry to update curricula and provide real-world experience.

These efforts have increased enrollment, with 43 percent of new high school students in 2025-2026 entering vocational paths, while top-performing students are also increasingly choosing these schools.