Parliament debates plan to allow 99-year tourism leases in national parks

ANKARA
Turkish lawmakers are debating a legislative proposal that would extend usufruct rights in national and nature parks up to 99 years, permit the construction of tourism facilities and expand the scope of infrastructure investments.

Approved by the parliament’s rural affairs commission, the draft law allows the construction of tourism facilities in national parks that lie outside official protection zones, provided they serve the public interest and comply with land-use plans.

According to the law, tourism facilities would be granted usufruct rights for an initial period of up to 49 years.

For facilities certified as successfully operated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, this period could be extended to as long as 99 years, subject to a valuation by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

At the end of the term, the facilities would revert to state control under the nature conservation directorate.

The bill also broadens the range of infrastructure projects allowed within national park boundaries.

With public interest and necessity justifications, authorities could permit roads, electricity transmission lines, oil and natural gas pipelines, communication networks, transformer stations and water facilities.

Under the proposal, enforcement powers would be expanded to include wildlife protection officers and field wardens, alongside forest rangers.

The bill also introduces stricter penalties for activities that disrupt ecological balance, harm wildlife or involve unauthorized construction and forest resource use, carrying prison sentences of one to three years and judicial fines up to 5,000 days.

Furthermore, individuals entering national parks without paying the admission fee would face an administrative fine equivalent to 14 times the entry cost.

National parks in Türkiye are legally protected areas established to conserve the country’s rich biodiversity, unique landscapes, forests, wetlands and wildlife, while also preserving sites of scientific, cultural and historical value.

 

