New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays

New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays

ANKARA
New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays

New offices to be set up in courthouses across Türkiye will evaluate complaints submitted through a new judicial hotline aimed at reducing delays in legal proceedings, local media said on Feb. 16.

Under a new regulation, “judicial efficiency offices” will be established in courthouses in all 81 provinces to review requests received via the "Alo Adalet" (Hello Justice) telephone line, according to reports.

Newly appointed Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in televised remarks on A Haber on Feb. 14 that citizens can submit complaints about delays in legal processes through the hotline instead of the presidential communication center CİMER.

Applications will be examined by the new courthouse-based offices, which are tasked with assessing complaints through internal judicial mechanisms and identifying factors causing delays. Commission chairpersons, chief public prosecutors and judges will coordinate throughout the process, reports said.

Previously introduced by Gürlek as the “zero-delay judicial model,” the initiative will be implemented under the planning of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK). For delays stemming from issues outside the judiciary, the Justice Ministry may provide additional personnel and physical resources.

The media said this model aims not only to track the number of cases but also to eliminate structural and organizational causes of delays. Particular attention will be given to delays in obtaining expert opinions and forensic medical reports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

    Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

  2. TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria

    TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria

  3. Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan

    Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

    Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

  5. Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

    Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter
Recommended
TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria

TPAO signs deal with Shell for oil, gas search off Bulgaria
Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan

Time for EU to include Türkiye in security mechanisms: Erdoğan
Türkiye welcomes Ramadan with journey of faith, unity

Türkiye welcomes Ramadan with journey of faith, unity
New project deploys underwater robots to rid Black Sea of ghost nets

New project deploys underwater robots to rid Black Sea of ghost nets
Ankara rises with Türkiye’s third-largest sports venue

Ankara rises with Türkiye’s third-largest sports venue
Parking costs in Istanbul soar to rent-level prices

Parking costs in Istanbul soar to rent-level prices
Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities

Justice Minister pledges leadership based on consultation, ground realities
WORLD Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced on Wednesday she will run for president of the Southeast Asian nation of 116 million in 2028.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿