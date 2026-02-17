New courthouse offices to review hotline complaints over legal delays

ANKARA

New offices to be set up in courthouses across Türkiye will evaluate complaints submitted through a new judicial hotline aimed at reducing delays in legal proceedings, local media said on Feb. 16.

Under a new regulation, “judicial efficiency offices” will be established in courthouses in all 81 provinces to review requests received via the "Alo Adalet" (Hello Justice) telephone line, according to reports.

Newly appointed Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in televised remarks on A Haber on Feb. 14 that citizens can submit complaints about delays in legal processes through the hotline instead of the presidential communication center CİMER.

Applications will be examined by the new courthouse-based offices, which are tasked with assessing complaints through internal judicial mechanisms and identifying factors causing delays. Commission chairpersons, chief public prosecutors and judges will coordinate throughout the process, reports said.

Previously introduced by Gürlek as the “zero-delay judicial model,” the initiative will be implemented under the planning of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK). For delays stemming from issues outside the judiciary, the Justice Ministry may provide additional personnel and physical resources.

The media said this model aims not only to track the number of cases but also to eliminate structural and organizational causes of delays. Particular attention will be given to delays in obtaining expert opinions and forensic medical reports.