Türkiye thwarts massive wildlife smuggling attempts at border crossings

ANKARA

Turkish customs authorities seized a total of 85,342 live animals and blocked 32.5 million Turkish Liras (around $743,400) worth of smuggling attempts last year, fortifying Türkiye's role as a strategic transit hub that actively blocks the flow of illegal wildlife trafficking across its borders.

According to a statement by the Trade Ministry, most seizures occurred at land border gates, where 38,263 animals were confiscated in 42 incidents, valued at over 21 million liras ($480,350).

At airports, including major international cargo hubs, customs enforcement teams stopped 39,075 animals, blocking smuggling attempts worth nearly 5.8 million lira ($132,670).

The animals seized ranged widely in species and scale: Tens of thousands of medicinal leeches, various bird species such as pigeons, parrots, canaries, partridges, falcons and peregrine falcons, as well as monkeys, turtles, cats, dogs and puppies, cattle, pregnant breeding heifers, fish and coral.

Several of the animals were protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), highlighting the biodiversity risks posed by illegal trade.

Once seized at customs, all animals undergo veterinary examination by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry before being transferred to provincial directorates for specialized care, according to the statement.

Species protected under CITES are handed over to the nature conservation directorate, where animals undergo quarantine, medical treatment and rehabilitation before being placed in sanctuaries, rehabilitation centers or licensed zoos.

Legal proceedings and administrative penalties are simultaneously launched against suspects under Türkiye’s anti-smuggling laws.

The crackdown follows a series of high-profile wildlife smuggling cases in recent years.

In late 2024, customs officers at Istanbul Airport rescued a five-month-old baby gorilla, later named Zeytin, discovered in a wooden crate on a cargo flight traveling from Nigeria to Thailand.

The critically endangered western lowland gorilla was transferred to an Istanbul zoo for rehabilitation.

DNA testing later showed the gorilla was not native to Nigeria, leading Turkish authorities to decide that the animal would remain in Türkiye rather than be repatriated.

More recently, customs teams at the Habur border gate, the primary crossing between Türkiye and Iraq, intercepted three falcons and two macaque monkeys hidden inside vehicles attempting to enter the country illegally.

Authorities emphasize that fighting smuggling is not only an economic priority but also a strategic effort to protect animal welfare and global biodiversity.