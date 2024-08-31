Erdoğan highlights Türkiye's historical bond with Palestine, reaffirms unwavering support

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, underscoring the historical significance of Türkiye's ties with Palestine. 

Speaking at the Turkish Military Academy's graduation ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of Aug. 30 Victory Day, Erdoğan emphasized the country's commitment to defending Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity against Israeli threat.

“Whoever says we do not care about Jerusalem does not know about the history of this nation,” Erdoğan said, paying tribute to the martyrs of World War I who fought alongside the Turkish army.

He questioned how Türkiye could ignore Palestine, where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk "fought to keep the enemy from reaching it," or turn its back on Jerusalem, a city the Ottoman Empire had peacefully ruled for over four centuries.

He questioned, "How can we ignore the cries of our Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured genocide by Israel for 11 months?"

Türkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, labeling them as genocide, and has condemned Western allies for their support of Israel. Erdoğan has consistently called for unity among Muslim nations to achieve a ceasefire in the region.

"We have not and will not give in to those trying to confine us to shallow waters," Erdoğan said, and he stressed the importance of a global vision while maintaining a Türkiye-centered perspective.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to combating terrorism, Erdoğan praised the armed forces for their honorable service in regions from Syria and Northern Iraq to Libya and Somalia.

"The Turkish Armed Forces remain a cornerstone of the nation's independence," he stated.

On the defense industry, Erdoğan highlighted the advancements made over the past 22 years, noting that Türkiye's achievements inspire confidence in allies and instill apprehension in adversaries.

He declared that all Turkish troops, who would not hesitate to repeat history if any actors dared to threaten the country's security, honor the heroic Turkish army on Victory Day and carry its legacy in their hearts.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's strategic position as a bridge and cultural center in the region but also acknowledged the country's vulnerability to threats due to its challenging geography.

"It is just as difficult to make Anatolia our homeland as it is to preserve it as our eternal one. This place does not tolerate complacency, this place does not tolerate weakness, this place does not tolerate laziness, inertia, and negligence. This place will never, ever tolerate complacency," Erdoğan said.

