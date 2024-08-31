Two illegal Russian schools in Antalya ordered to close

ANTALYA

Authorities in the southern province of Antalya have ordered the closure of two illegal Russian schools in the Kepez district and imposed hefty administrative fines.

The provincial directorate of education discovered that the schools were operating without official permits, advertising themselves as “Russian schools” on social media.

The decision follows a comprehensive investigation into unregistered educational activities amid a surge in immigration from Russia and Ukraine due to ongoing war.

Since the onset of the war that began in February 2022, the rapid increase in the population has led to a rise in unregistered activities, including the operation of illegal schools catering to Russian and Ukrainian communities.

The provincial directorate initiated the investigation after reports surfaced about the existence of unlicensed schools in the Kepez district, which is one of the areas most affected by the recent wave of immigration.

As a result of the investigation, one of the illegal schools, which was found to be operating within a Turkish course, was ordered to close immediately. The school was also fined over 400,000 Turkish Liras ($11,750), equivalent to 20 times the gross minimum wage.

Another facility, operating under the guise of a playhouse, was found to be conducting unauthorized educational activities. The authorities imposed a similar fine and ordered the closure of the institution.

Additionally, a separate probe was launched recently into three other illegal kindergartens and nurseries in the city, which were brought to the agenda by Kenan Çelik, a member of the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry and spokesperson for the Private Schools Platform.

“If the allegation is true, action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the provincial directorate said in the statement.