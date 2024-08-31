Two illegal Russian schools in Antalya ordered to close

Two illegal Russian schools in Antalya ordered to close

ANTALYA
Two illegal Russian schools in Antalya ordered to close

Authorities in the southern province of Antalya have ordered the closure of two illegal Russian schools in the Kepez district and imposed hefty administrative fines.

The provincial directorate of education discovered that the schools were operating without official permits, advertising themselves as “Russian schools” on social media.

The decision follows a comprehensive investigation into unregistered educational activities amid a surge in immigration from Russia and Ukraine due to ongoing war.

Since the onset of the war that began in February 2022, the rapid increase in the population has led to a rise in unregistered activities, including the operation of illegal schools catering to Russian and Ukrainian communities.

The provincial directorate initiated the investigation after reports surfaced about the existence of unlicensed schools in the Kepez district, which is one of the areas most affected by the recent wave of immigration.

As a result of the investigation, one of the illegal schools, which was found to be operating within a Turkish course, was ordered to close immediately. The school was also fined over 400,000 Turkish Liras ($11,750), equivalent to 20 times the gross minimum wage.

Another facility, operating under the guise of a playhouse, was found to be conducting unauthorized educational activities. The authorities imposed a similar fine and ordered the closure of the institution.

Additionally, a separate probe was launched recently into three other illegal kindergartens and nurseries in the city, which were brought to the agenda by Kenan Çelik, a member of the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry and spokesperson for the Private Schools Platform.

“If the allegation is true, action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the provincial directorate said in the statement.

Türkiye, Illegal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

    Swiss city of Basel to host Eurovision 2025

  2. Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

    Traces of ancient settlement discovered in eastern mound

  3. Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

    Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

  4. Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

    Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

  5. Female students top military university graduates

    Female students top military university graduates
Recommended
Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors

Finance Ministry to publish names of major tax debtors
Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl

Uncle detained as DNA evidence emerges in search for missing girl
Female students top military university graduates

Female students top military university graduates
Authorities set to meet children to curb digital addiction

Authorities set to meet children to curb digital addiction
Meteorological balloons key to accurate weather forecasting

Meteorological balloons key to accurate weather forecasting
Fishermen cast lines as seasonal ban lifts

Fishermen cast lines as seasonal ban lifts
Erdoğan: Türkiye need not choose between EU, SCO

Erdoğan: Türkiye need not choose between EU, SCO
WORLD Russia thwarts massive Ukrainian drone attack

Russia thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack

Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack by downing 158 drones across 15 regions, including two over the capital Moscow.

ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿