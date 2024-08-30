Eight referred to court in fatal metrobus collision

ISTANBUL
Eight of the 10 individuals detained in connection with the fatal metrobus collision in Istanbul’s Küçükçekmece district were referred to court on Aug. 30.

The incident occurred early on Aug. 29, when two metrobuses collided and skidded into barriers. The crash left 51 people injured, and 22-year-old Ferhat Uçar, who was seriously injured, later died at the hospital.

A large-scale investigation was launched following the accident. Istanbul police detained four people, including metrobus drivers, the day after the collision.

Among those newly detained were the metrobus command chief, regional chief, project manager, construction site manager, director and assistant director responsible for road maintenance work at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, two suspects were released upon the prosecutor's order after their procedures at the police station.

Düzgün Murat Çetin, one of the detained drivers, claimed in his statement that he attempted to brake, but the brakes failed.

Local media said one of the drivers supposed to merge onto the main road remained in the bus lane.

Upon noticing a construction vehicle at the last moment, he attempted a sudden brake, which proved insufficient, leading him to swerve into another metrobus traveling in the opposite direction.

The collision caused significant damage to the front and interior sections of the metrobuses, with windows shattered by the impact.

