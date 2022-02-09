Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis

  • February 09 2022 11:27:57

Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis

ANKARA
Turkish, US officials discuss efforts to thaw Ukrainian crisis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 8 had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed efforts to solve the strain between Ukraine and Russia.

“Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu informed his counterpart about our initiatives to thaw the tensions between the Russian Federation and Ukraine through dialogue,” a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

They also discussed recent developments in northern Syria. The Turkish minister drew attention to the “separatist activities” of the YPG and its attacks on civilians in Syria. He emphasized that Turkey’s struggle will continue with determination.

While discussing the latest developments in the Caucasus and the ongoing normalization process with Armenia, Çavuşoğlu invited Blinken to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held on March 11-13.

Blinken and Çavuşoğlu discussed ways to further coordination and NATO unity regarding the threat of further Russian escalation and aggression against Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“The secretary emphasized our shared commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and noted President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan’s engagement in support of a diplomatic resolution,” he stated.

The leaders discussed Turkey-Armenia normalization and additional steps the United States could take to support these efforts, he said, noting that they also reviewed opportunities to maintain a robust U.S.-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The phone conversation comes amid Turkey’s efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine as the former has been amassing its troops on the eastern Ukrainian border.

Moscow and Kiev have long been at odds over Donbass due to separatist ethnic Russians. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border as it blames NATO and Western organizations for provoking Ukraine.

Ankara has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey for a face-to-face meeting. Turkey also attempts to hold the next meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Macron: Putin told him Russia won’t escalate Ukraine crisis
Macron: Putin told him Russia won’t escalate Ukraine crisis

 

TURKEY Turkish Cypriot casino owner shot dead

Turkish Cypriot casino owner shot dead
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

  2. Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

    Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

  3. Government weighing options to ease electricity costs

    Government weighing options to ease electricity costs

  4. Serving in Atatürk’s Mausoleum requires heavy training

    Serving in Atatürk’s Mausoleum requires heavy training

  5. Some industries face labor shortage, shows study

    Some industries face labor shortage, shows study
Recommended
Turkey slams Greece, EU for inhuman treatment toward migrants

Turkey slams Greece, EU for inhuman treatment toward migrants
NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis
Turkey firm in fight against ISIL, its ‘perverse’ mindset: Foreign Ministry

Turkey firm in fight against ISIL, its ‘perverse’ mindset: Foreign Ministry
Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey

Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey
Turkish, Armenian envoys to hold 2nd meeting on Feb 24

Turkish, Armenian envoys to hold 2nd meeting on Feb 24
Turkey, Armenia resume first flights in two years

Turkey, Armenia resume first flights in two years
WORLD Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

A union representing Starbucks employees on Tuesday accused the coffee chain of firing workers attempting to organize in the US state of Tennessee.
ECONOMY Nissan hikes net profit forecast again despite chip shortage

Nissan hikes net profit forecast again despite chip shortage

Nissan on Feb. 8 hiked its annual net profit forecast again on strong interim results, aiming to weather the global chip shortage as it shifts focus to electric vehicles.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.