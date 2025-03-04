Turkish, UK diplomats discuss Syria's future in Ankara

ANKARA

Turkish and British diplomats met in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday to discuss the future of post-Assad Syria.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the consultations on Syria were chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and Hamish Falconer, minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, at the British Foreign Office.

The meetings come in the wake of the fall of the Baathist Assad regime last December, with Syria now under a new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.