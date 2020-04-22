Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction

  • April 22 2020 09:30:09

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.6 bln through auction

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 11.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) from domestic markets on April 21, said an official statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that three-year CPI-indexed government bonds (fourth issue, semiannually) were sold in an auction.

The government bonds will be settled on April 22 and mature on May 3, 2023. The total tender amounted to 26.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 million) with a 42.7% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 1,106-day government bonds was accepted at 0.99%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were both 1.99%.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,259 with 95,591 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Third phase of cash aid program begins

Third phase of cash aid program begins
Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers

Turkey launches project to train 1 million software developers
Central government gross debt stock hits $223B

Central government gross debt stock hits $223B
Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

Turkish firm gives air cleaners to hospitals over virus

Turkey takes nearly 37,000 trademark applications in Q1

Turkey takes nearly 37,000 trademark applications in Q1
WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence index down in April

Consumer confidence index down in April

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy has fallen 5.8% this month amid coronavirus fears, Turkey's statistical authority said on April 22. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 