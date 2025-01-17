Turkish top diplomat to visit Baku for bilateral, regional talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on Jan. 18 to discuss all the aspects of bilateral ties as well as regional issues with his counterpart, Ceyhun Bayramov.

In Baku, Fidan will be received by Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev.

According to diplomatic sources, talks between the two top diplomats will focus on bilateral cooperation in the fields of political, military, economic, trade, transportation and energy ties. The two ministers will discuss ways to increase the trade volume to $15 billion and to expand the scope of cooperation to other areas like culture, tourism, education and agriculture.

Recent developments in the Caucasus, especially talks for a lasting agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also be raised during the talks. Türkiye has long been encouraging both countries to finalize the negotiations and sign a comprehensive agreement to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the former’s liberation of its territories from the latter’s occupation.

Türkiye and Armenia are also in the process of normalization and are expected to establish diplomatic ties and open the sealed border once Baku and Yerevan sign a peace treaty.

Under the motto of “one nation, two states,” Türkiye and Azerbaijan have raised their relations to the level of alliance through the Shusha Declaration they signed in 2021.

In 2024, the two countries agreed to launch efforts for signing a free trade agreement to boost the volume of bilateral trade. Türkiye’s investments in Azerbaijan exceeded $17 billion while Azerbaijan has around $21 billion worth of investments in Türkiye.

