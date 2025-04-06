Türkiye, UAE to consult over cooperation in Africa

ANKARA

Senior diplomats from Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will hold consultative talks on Africa in Abu Dhabi on April 7, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran will travel to the UAE to meet Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the state minister of the Foreign Ministry, the sources underlined, recalling that the first bilateral consultations on Africa took place in 2023 in Ankara.

The two diplomats will exchange views on the recent developments in the African continent and the way of cooperation in the fields of economy, investments and developments in various countries in the continent.

The two countries had agreed to establish dialogue on Africa during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the UAE in 2022.

Türkiye, on the basis of equal partnership and win-win principle, continues its engagement with Africa in line with its vision to assist the continent’s economic and social development as well as peace and stability.

Additionally, Türkiye is also eyeing cooperation with third parties in Africa and establishing mechanisms for exploring the opportunities for investments and development projects, the sources recalled.

Türkiye has been the African Union’s strategic partner since 2008 and pays great importance to further improving its ties with all African countries.