Adana streets revived with carnival parade

Adana streets revived with carnival parade

ADANA
Adana streets revived with carnival parade

The traditional costumed parade of the 13th International Orange Blossom Carnival was held on April 5 in the southern province of Adana.

Visitors gathered on Atatürk Avenue to witness the vibrant and colorful “costumed parade,” which has become the symbol of the carnival.

Models, dancers, motorcycle groups and performance teams, all dressed in costumes, began their walk on Atatürk Avenue, greeting people along the way.

The parade, reflecting the carnival's orange blossom theme with specially designed costumes and accessories, proceeded through Cumhuriyet Avenue and Ziyapaşa Boulevard before reaching Uğur Mumcu Square.

People enjoyed the festive atmosphere as music groups performed throughout the traditional parade.

The festivities continued in Uğur Mumcu Square, where winners of the “Parade Costume Contest” were presented with their awards.

Speaking at the event, Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar said that Adana is a city of many firsts and great beauty.

Karalar highlighted the carnival's major contribution to promoting the city, saying, “Adana is a hub for culture, art, agriculture and commerce. Of course, it is a city that has transformed its history into flavor but a decade ago, Adana wasn’t known for all these things. Thanks to this carnival and other festivals, Adana is now recognized worldwide.”

Karalar emphasized that hundreds of thousands of people attend the carnival each year and that the costumed parade is watched with great enthusiasm.

Ali Haydar Bozkurt, the Chairman of the Carnival Committee, stated that Adana will continue to host groups from across Türkiye and around the world at the carnival for centuries to come.

“We may not be here in 100 years, but the orange blossoms will keep blooming,” Bozkurt said, thanking everyone who took part in the carnival.

Following the speeches, children sounded the carnival gong, and the event wrapped up with a concert by pop star Simge.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

    Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

  2. Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

    Palestinians call general strike to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

  3. Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

    Chinese giant ships thousands of cars to Türkiye

  4. Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

    Greek Cyprus ‘ready’ for Ankara maritime talks

  5. Syria to control Euphrates oil fields

    Syria to control Euphrates oil fields
Recommended
New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June

New Bruce Springsteen music set for release in June
Tate Modern gifted extraordinary work by US artist Joan Mitchell

Tate Modern gifted 'extraordinary' work by US artist Joan Mitchell
First Avatar: Fire and Ash footage revealed

First 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' footage revealed
Çanakkale Naval Museum offers immersive look at Turkish maritime history

Çanakkale Naval Museum offers immersive look at Turkish maritime history
Dishes with a story

Dishes with a story
Yalova’s award-winning Bonsai Museum

Yalova’s award-winning Bonsai Museum
WORLD Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

Yemen’s Houthis report 9 new US airstrikes in Al-Hudaydah

U.S. warplanes launched nine fresh airstrikes in Yemen’s coastal province of Al-Hudaydah on Sunday, the Houthi group said.
ECONOMY Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

Automotive, chemicals and steel top exporting industries

The automotive, chemicals and steel industries were Türkiye’s top exporting industries in March, the latest official data showed. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿