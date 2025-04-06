Adana streets revived with carnival parade

ADANA

The traditional costumed parade of the 13th International Orange Blossom Carnival was held on April 5 in the southern province of Adana.

Visitors gathered on Atatürk Avenue to witness the vibrant and colorful “costumed parade,” which has become the symbol of the carnival.

Models, dancers, motorcycle groups and performance teams, all dressed in costumes, began their walk on Atatürk Avenue, greeting people along the way.

The parade, reflecting the carnival's orange blossom theme with specially designed costumes and accessories, proceeded through Cumhuriyet Avenue and Ziyapaşa Boulevard before reaching Uğur Mumcu Square.

People enjoyed the festive atmosphere as music groups performed throughout the traditional parade.

The festivities continued in Uğur Mumcu Square, where winners of the “Parade Costume Contest” were presented with their awards.

Speaking at the event, Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar said that Adana is a city of many firsts and great beauty.

Karalar highlighted the carnival's major contribution to promoting the city, saying, “Adana is a hub for culture, art, agriculture and commerce. Of course, it is a city that has transformed its history into flavor but a decade ago, Adana wasn’t known for all these things. Thanks to this carnival and other festivals, Adana is now recognized worldwide.”

Karalar emphasized that hundreds of thousands of people attend the carnival each year and that the costumed parade is watched with great enthusiasm.

Ali Haydar Bozkurt, the Chairman of the Carnival Committee, stated that Adana will continue to host groups from across Türkiye and around the world at the carnival for centuries to come.

“We may not be here in 100 years, but the orange blossoms will keep blooming,” Bozkurt said, thanking everyone who took part in the carnival.

Following the speeches, children sounded the carnival gong, and the event wrapped up with a concert by pop star Simge.