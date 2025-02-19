Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the G20 foreign ministerial to be held in South Africa on Feb. 20 and 21, the Turkish diplomatic sources informed.

The first foreign ministerial meeting under the term presidency of South Africa will take place in Johannesburg with the participation of G20 members and other senior officials, according to the sources.

Fidan is expected to address two sessions during the meeting, one on the “global geopolitical situation” and the other on G20 objectives for 2025 under the South African term presidency.

Sources stressed that Fidan would raise the recent situations in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and the Russian-Ukrainian war, where he will outline Türkiye’s stance in all of these geopolitical conflicts. He will also underline the growing significance of the G20 in the face of mounting challenges of the international system.

In Johannesburg, Fidan will also attend a meeting to be held by the MIKTA, an international organization composed of Mexico, Indonesia, Korea, Türkiye and Australia.

Türkiye values the G20 as an important global economic cooperation and coordination platform and highly contributes to it. It has also become a platform in which recent crises stemming from Israeli attacks against Gaza and the Russian occupation of Ukraine have also been discussed.

In south Africa, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with participant foreign ministers.