Turkish tenor Murat Karahan receives special Pavarotti award

VERONA
Turkish tenor Murat Karahan has been honored with a special award named after the legendary Luciano Pavarotti during an event in Verona marking what would have been the late tenor’s 90th birthday.

Karahan, a leading soloist of the Turkish State Opera and Ballet, was invited to perform at the Lake Garda International Music and Dance Festival, one of Italy’s most prestigious cultural events. Held at the historic Villafranca Scaligero Castle, the concert was dedicated to Pavarotti and titled “Pavarotti 90.”

During the event, Karahan performed some of the most iconic arias and Neapolitan songs once sung by Pavarotti. His performance was met with enthusiastic applause from the Italian audience, and he was presented with the Pavarotti Special Award.

“I was the soloist of the concert held in honor of Pavarotti’s 90th birthday at the Garda Festival, and I also received an award that night. The organizers reached out to me about nine months ago, and I proudly accepted the invitation. It was a magnificent evening. I performed the arias, Neapolitan songs, and other pieces once sung by Pavarotti,” Karahan said.

Established in 2023 by the Niccolò Piccinni Foundation, the Lake Garda International Music and Dance Festival is held annually by Italy’s largest lake, attracting millions of visitors from around the world. The festival aims to promote innovative Italian and international music productions and has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on the cultural calendar.

Promotional materials for the concert described Karahan as “one of the most sought-after artists of our time,” praising his ability to “bridge the worlds of opera and other musical genres” while celebrating “one of the most beloved voices in the world, Maestro Luciano Pavarotti.”

 

