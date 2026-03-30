Turkish soprano to star at Cairo Opera

ISTANBUL

Opera singer Bengisu Yaman Koyuncu is set to make history as the first Turkish soprano to take a leading role at the Cairo Opera House.

Koyuncu will perform the role of Amelia in Giuseppe Verdi’s "Un Ballo in Maschera" on April 1, 3 and 5 at the Cairo Opera House in Egypt. The production, conducted by Italian maestro Elio Orciuolo, brings together artists from various countries as part of an international collaboration.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Koyuncu said she felt deeply honored to perform at the Cairo Opera House.

"Being the first Turkish soprano to star in a leading role on this stage makes the experience even more meaningful for me. The joy and excitement of hosting a Turkish artist are expressed constantly, which brings me great satisfaction," she added.

Describing her character, Koyuncu said, "Amelia appears strong and controlled on the outside, yet carries deep moral and emotional conflicts within. What makes her truly strong is her ability to let her conscience and values guide her love. Under the guidance of our esteemed director, Hazem Tayel, we share the same approach to Amelia. You will see a woman maintaining a proud and dignified presence while struggling with inner conflict. At the moment she accepts death, her first thought is to embrace her son — a woman torn between societal role, responsibilities and her heart."

Koyuncu noted that preparing for the role required portraying both vulnerability and inner strength simultaneously. She accepted the role with support from conductor Elio Orciuolo and described the challenge of quickly mastering an unfamiliar work as a valuable learning experience.

The soprano trained at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Academy in 2018, won two special awards at the 2019 International Gabriela Benackova Singing Competition in Prague, and returned to Türkiye. Last year, she won first prize at the İzmir Young Soloists Competition and later starred as Suzel in Pietro Mascagni’s "L’amico Fritz" at the Mascagni Festival in Italy.