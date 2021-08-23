Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

  • August 23 2021 13:52:16

Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

KABUL
Turkish soldiers set up Ankara headquarters at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

Turkish soldiers are assisting people at the Kabul airport in ensuring their safe departure from Afghanistan, and an "Ankara headquarters" has been established to coordinate with those leaving the war-torn country.

They are also collaborating with other foreign soldiers at the Hamid Karzai International Airport as part of their efforts to help people who have been waiting for days to leave the country.

The personnel are distributing basic essentials such as water and food, as well as checking flight permissions and passports of those wishing to leave Afghanistan.

After capturing the capital Kabul on Aug. 15, the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan and are trying to establish their Islamic rule, which was removed by U.S.-led foreign forces in 2001.

Thousands have been scrambling to flee Afghanistan as foreign missions evacuate their nationals, diplomats, and some Afghans who worked with Western forces.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

    Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

  2. Brawl on stray dog in district sparked nationwide debate

    Brawl on stray dog in district sparked nationwide debate

  3. Turkey should join EU’s defense project, Erdoğan tells Michel

    Turkey should join EU’s defense project, Erdoğan tells Michel

  4. Turkey denies UK media claim on plan to establish hub for Afghan refugees

    Turkey denies UK media claim on plan to establish hub for Afghan refugees

  5. Nature begins to revive after fires in Turkey’s Marmaris

    Nature begins to revive after fires in Turkey’s Marmaris
Recommended
Turkey denies UK media claim on plan to establish hub for Afghan refugees

Turkey denies UK media claim on plan to establish hub for Afghan refugees
Turkey slams US for continued support to YPG

Turkey slams US for continued support to YPG
Important duty falls on Europe over Afghan migrants: Erdoğan

Important duty falls on Europe over Afghan migrants: Erdoğan
FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan

FM Çavuşoğlu talks with Pakistani counterpart on Afghanistan
Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan

Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan
Turkish president, Greek premier discuss Afghanistan, migration

Turkish president, Greek premier discuss Afghanistan, migration
WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

A swath of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Aug. 21, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
ECONOMY Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Officials in Turkey forecast improvements in the country's current deficit and inflation rate thanks to measures that have been taken, the Turkish vice president said on Aug. 23. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş's Congolese defender Fabrice N'Sakala collapsed on the pitch during a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 21 against Gaziantep.