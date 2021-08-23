Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

KABUL

Turkish soldiers are assisting people at the Kabul airport in ensuring their safe departure from Afghanistan, and an "Ankara headquarters" has been established to coordinate with those leaving the war-torn country.

They are also collaborating with other foreign soldiers at the Hamid Karzai International Airport as part of their efforts to help people who have been waiting for days to leave the country.

The personnel are distributing basic essentials such as water and food, as well as checking flight permissions and passports of those wishing to leave Afghanistan.

After capturing the capital Kabul on Aug. 15, the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan and are trying to establish their Islamic rule, which was removed by U.S.-led foreign forces in 2001.

Thousands have been scrambling to flee Afghanistan as foreign missions evacuate their nationals, diplomats, and some Afghans who worked with Western forces.