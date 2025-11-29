Turkish series sparks tourism boom in Mardin

MARDİN

The Turkish series “Uzak Şehir” (Far Away) has sent tourist demand in the southeastern province of Mardin soaring, with local authorities reporting a 100 percent increase in visitors.

Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Culture Tourism Head İlham Seyyale told the daily Hürriyet that seven out of ten tourists now choose Mardin, driven by the series’ popularity.

The trend echoes the early 2000s impact of “Asmalı Konak” (The Mansion with Vines), which boosted Cappadocia’s tourism.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has incorporated Turkish dramas into global promotion campaigns, recognizing their role in shaping both international image and domestic travel.

Local tourism operators expect nearly 2 million visitors by year’s end, with a surge in hotel rates of around 50 percent due to higher occupancy.

Seyyale highlighted infrastructure pressures in the face of the boom, noting that crowded streets in historic areas now require tourists to walk rather than use buses.

Domestic tourists are especially prominent from big cities like Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, with organized tours increasing fivefold compared to last year, according to TÜRSAB Mesopotamia Region Head Serdar Baturay.

He added that fans continue to seek locations featured in both Uzak Şehir and the earlier series “Sıla,” which had a lasting influence on cultural tourism when it came out.