Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Turkey's defense minister and his Qatari counterpart met in Istanbul, the National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 11.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, Hulusi Akar and Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah discussed "bilateral and regional defense, security, and cooperation in the defense industry."

They also expressed the need to increase mutual military training cooperation, it added.