Turkish president set to attend summits in Italy, UK

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will head to Italy and the U.K. to attend the G20 Leaders and COP26 climate summits, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said ob Oct. 28.

During the G20 Leaders' Summit, world leaders are expected to discuss issues such as the economic recovery in the shadow of the coronavirus epidemic, developments in the global economy and health, climate change, the environment, sustainable development and the refugee crisis, as well as roles the G20 can play on these issues.

Then Erdoğan will travel to Glasgow, U.K. to attend the World Leaders Summit at the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP26.

He will address participants on the first day of the conference.

Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral talks with world leaders during the summits.

Biden, Erdoğan might meet in Glasgow, UK: Sullivan

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday he expects a meeting between President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Erdoğan in Glasgow but it has not been confirmed.

"I anticipate he will meet with the president of Turkey in Glasgow. I don't have confirmation but I think that's the present expectation," Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One.