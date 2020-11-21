Turkish president, Saudi king discuss ties via phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed relations between their countries in a telephone conversation late on Nov. 20.

Erdoğan and Salman agreed to improve ties and keep a dialogue channel open to resolve issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

They also discussed the G20 Leaders Summit which is currently chaired by Saudi Arabia.



