Turkish president, Saudi king discuss ties via phone
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed relations between their countries in a telephone conversation late on Nov. 20.
Erdoğan and Salman agreed to improve ties and keep a dialogue channel open to resolve issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.
They also discussed the G20 Leaders Summit which is currently chaired by Saudi Arabia.