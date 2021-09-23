President Erdoğan says US failing to help Afghan refugees

  • September 23 2021 09:02:00

President Erdoğan says US failing to help Afghan refugees

NEW YORK
President Erdoğan says US failing to help Afghan refugees

After two decades in Afghanistan, the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired on Sept. 22. 

Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population - some 4 million, mostly Syrians - and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.

“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of a CBS interview due to be broadcast Sunday.

“Of course, the U.S. should do a lot and should invest a lot because the U.S. has been there for the last 20 years but why, why? First, these questions should be answered by the U.S.”

Afghan refugees have been fleeing their country since last month, when the Taliban swept back into power as U.S. forces prepared to withdraw from the country at the end of August.

A day earlier, Erdogan used his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York to warn of a potential wave of refugees sparked by climate change. Turkey is experiencing growing discontent at the levels of migration since the start of the Syrian conflict a decade ago.

The government is in the process of bolstering security on its eastern border with Iran, including a wall, amid fears that the Taliban’s rule could drive refugees, many trying to reach Europe, to Turkey’s frontier.

Turkish president meets with counterparts, other leaders in New York

Meanwhile, Erdoğan met on Sept. 22 with his counterparts and other leaders in New York, where he is attending the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly. 

Erdogan’s meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was held at the newly inaugurated Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, across from U.N. headquarters.

He held another meeting with Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The Turkish president separately met with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih.

Erdogan also met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and president and the chairman of the
Presidential Council of Libya, Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkevi Center.

The meetings were held separately behind closed doors.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Schools will never close again, vows health minister

Schools will never close again, vows health minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

    Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

  2. Health minister urges social distancing as cases rise

    Health minister urges social distancing as cases rise

  3. CHP, MHP in row over Kurdish question

    CHP, MHP in row over Kurdish question

  4. Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem

    Students sleep in parks to draw attention to housing problem

  5. Shall we go back to the 1960 system?

    Shall we go back to the 1960 system?
Recommended
EU welcomes Turkey’s decision to ratify Paris Agreement

EU welcomes Turkey’s decision to ratify Paris Agreement
Intl community should continue to interact with Taliban: Turkish FM

Int'l community should continue to interact with Taliban: Turkish FM
Turkish Cyprus wishes to be world’s trade center

Turkish Cyprus wishes to be world’s trade center

Turkeys presidential spokesperson meets with US national security adviser

Turkey's presidential spokesperson meets with US national security adviser
Turkey calls on Libya to stick to road map for elections

Turkey calls on Libya to stick to road map for elections
UK envoy hails Turkey’s bid to ratify Paris climate deal

UK envoy hails Turkey’s bid to ratify Paris climate deal
WORLD Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

Greek and Greek Cypriot nationalists have targeted Archbishop Elpidophoros Lambriniadis, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in U.S., after he attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

ECONOMY Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications

Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications

Google will open its doors to 2,000 young people in Turkey to help with their technology careers, said the Turkish industry and technology minister on Sept. 22. 
SPORTS New Turkish womens football league to kick off soon

New Turkish women's football league to kick off soon

A new Turkish women's football league is set to start the 2021-2022 season, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sept. 21. 