Turkish president extends Eid greetings to leaders

  • August 01 2020 09:45:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 31 held a phone talk with his counterparts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, one of the two most important Muslim holidays.

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan discussed improving bilateral ties, regional issues and strengthening cooperation with Iran's Hassan Rouhani, Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Tunisia's Kais Saied.

The directorate later reported that the Turkish leader also extended Eid greetings to Iraq's Barham Salih and Kyrgyzstan's Sooronbay Ceenbekov.

Most Muslim-majority countries around the world, including Turkey, are observing the four-day holiday that has started on July 31. 

