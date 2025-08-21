Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

ISTANBUL

Turkish port authorities have begun informally requiring shipping agents to provide written declarations that vessels using the country’s harbors are not tied to Israel and are not transporting military or hazardous cargo bound for the country, two sources said on Aug. 21.

The harbor master’s office conveyed the instructions verbally to port agents, local media quoted the sources as saying, though no official circular has been issued. One source said the measure applies to ports across Turkey.

The letters must state that vessel owners, managers and operators have no affiliation with Israel and that prohibited cargo — including explosives, radioactive materials or military equipment — is not being carried en route to Israel, the second source said.

Port expenses and legal liability would fall on the local shipping agency if the assurances proved false, they added.

There is no direct commercial shipping traffic between Türkiye and Israel, but the requirement targets foreign ships transporting cargo to Israel that make use of Turkish ports, according to the sources.

The Transport Ministry did not immediately comment.

Türkiye has tightened restrictions on trade with Israel since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. Trade dropped by roughly 30 percent by May 2024. In April 2024, Türkiye halted exports to Israel in more than 1,000 products under 54 categories. Three weeks later, the government imposed a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade with Israel across all product groups.

On June 7, 2024, Türkiye developed a controlled trade mechanism with the Palestinian Authority for urgent needs, under the "Türkiye-Palestine State Protocol."

Earlier this year, Türkiye's Trade Ministry has rejected claims that commercial exchanges with Israel continue, calling such allegations "lies."