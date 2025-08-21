Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

ISTANBUL
Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

Turkish port authorities have begun informally requiring shipping agents to provide written declarations that vessels using the country’s harbors are not tied to Israel and are not transporting military or hazardous cargo bound for the country, two sources said on Aug. 21.

The harbor master’s office conveyed the instructions verbally to port agents, local media quoted the sources as saying, though no official circular has been issued. One source said the measure applies to ports across Turkey.

The letters must state that vessel owners, managers and operators have no affiliation with Israel and that prohibited cargo — including explosives, radioactive materials or military equipment — is not being carried en route to Israel, the second source said.

Port expenses and legal liability would fall on the local shipping agency if the assurances proved false, they added.

There is no direct commercial shipping traffic between Türkiye and Israel, but the requirement targets foreign ships transporting cargo to Israel that make use of Turkish ports, according to the sources.

The Transport Ministry did not immediately comment.

Türkiye has tightened restrictions on trade with Israel since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. Trade dropped by roughly 30 percent by May 2024. In April 2024, Türkiye halted exports to Israel in more than 1,000 products under 54 categories. Three weeks later, the government imposed a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade with Israel across all product groups.

On June 7, 2024, Türkiye developed a controlled trade mechanism with the Palestinian Authority for urgent needs, under the "Türkiye-Palestine State Protocol."

Earlier this year, Türkiye's Trade Ministry has rejected claims that commercial exchanges with Israel continue, calling such allegations "lies."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

    NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

  2. Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

    Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

  3. Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

    Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

  4. Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

    Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

  5. Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

    Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
Recommended
Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25

Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25
Ankara closely following tensions in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Ankara closely following tensions in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah
Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control
WORLD NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

The head of NATO on Friday called for "robust" security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure Russia upholds any potential peace deal and "never again" attempts to invade Ukraine.
ECONOMY Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Türkiye hosted 28.4 million foreign tourists between January and July, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data released on Aug. 22, marking a 2.1 percent drop compared to the same period in 2024.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿