Turkish parliament turns cat-friendly sanctuary

ANKARA

In a heartwarming show of compassion, the Turkish Grand National Assembly has unveiled a modern "Cat Living and Play Area" — turning its Ankara complex into a dedicated sanctuary for about 65 resident stray cats.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Parks and Gardens Unit of the complex, consolidates the cats that freely roam the grounds into a single, purpose-built space designed to meet their natural needs for safety, health and enrichment.

The area features both enclosed and open sections. Indoors, cats enjoy dedicated care stations, cozy beds, toys and a separate quarantine zone for any sick or recovering felines, while the outdoor portion allows them to play, climb and bask in the fresh air.

The cat houses in the living area are built with insulation and durable materials to withstand harsh weather conditions year-round.

Wooden obstacle courses have been added for the playful cats, offering plenty of opportunities to climb, jump and engage in active play.

Cats naturally show a clear preference for tidy surroundings, so it has been ensured that their feeding and watering stations are regularly disinfected.

In addition, isolated areas specifically for medical care and recovery are designed to provide a tranquil setting to boost the morale and emotional comfort of cats in need.

The initiative focuses on fulfilling the cats' physical requirements as well as their social and emotional well-being.

Two dedicated staff members are assigned to the living area to oversee stray cats.