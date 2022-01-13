Turkish Parliament issues solidarity statement for Kazakhstan

ANKARA

Four political parties in the Turkish Parliament, except for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), have issued a joint statement in solidarity with Kazakhstan on Jan. 12 following turmoil in the Central Asian country.

“We are following the developments that have taken place in brotherly Kazakhstan in recent days with concern. The stability and peace of Kazakhstan are as important to us as the peace and tranquillity of our country,” a joint statement by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and opposition İYİ (Good) Party said.

The statement conveyed condolences for the Kazakh people who died in the events and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The parties condemned the “violent” acts during the turmoil.

“We condemn acts of violence that endanger human life, disrupt public order and damage property,” said the statement.

They expressed support to the Kazakh government’s reform agenda to further improve the well-being and welfare of the people.

The parliament will not forget the solidarity expressed by Kazakhstan over the July 15, 2016 coup attempts in Turkey, said the statement.

“Turkey, which has stood by Kazakhstan since the first day of its independence, will continue to provide all kinds of support for the peace and stability of Kazakhstan, which is of vital importance for the region in general,” it added.

The demonstrations began on Jan. 2 in the western part of Kazakhstan over a sharp rise in fuel prices and spread throughout the country.

The country declared a state of emergency for the whole country and asked a Russia-led military alliance to send in troops to help restore order.

The cabinet resigned, and former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev was ousted from his post as head of the National Security Council.